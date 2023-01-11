ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Return to rising course for bourse

Wednesday saw the benchmark of the Greek stock market register a new 11-month high on moderate daily gains that changed the earlier picture of negligible losses in a session of rather shallow trade at Athinon Avenue. 

The main index was able to turn the tables in the closing auctions, with rising stocks narrowly edging out the losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 963.70 points, adding 0.15% to Tuesday’s 962.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.29% to end up at 2,340.96 points. 

The banks index contracted 0.17%, on Piraeus falling 2.35% and Alpha giving up 1.05%, while National advanced 0.91% and Eurobank collected 0.61%.

Jumbo soared 4.17%, Ellaktor jumped 3.74% and Titan Cement grew 2.99%, as Helleniq Energy slumped 3.24% and Sarantis parted with 3.01%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 46 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €81.4 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 92.76 points.

