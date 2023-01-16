ATHEX: Benchmark jumps to an 8-year high
The benchmark at the Greek stock market soared to levels unseen in over eight years on Monday, as despite the US holiday traders showed considerable buying interest in local stocks. A number of market deals and the consensus that Greece will outperform the eurozone in growth terms this year appear to have attracted investors on a permanent basis.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 981.26 points, its highest point since December 2014, adding 1.33% to Friday’s 968.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.62% to end up at 2,384.20 points.
The banks index improved 2.48%, as Piraeus jumped 5.45%, Eurobank grabbed 2.61%, Alpha earned 1.84% and National fetched 1.54%. Mytilineos advanced 3.64%, Public Power Corporation collected 2.81% and Jumbo grabbed 2.02%, while Aegean Airlines conceded 1.72%.
In total 66 stocks secured gains, 34 reported losses and 30 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 90.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s €87 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.44% to close at 94.62 points.