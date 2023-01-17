ATHEX: Stocks index remains on rising course

Greek stocks maintained their growth momentum for another day on Tuesday, despite the attention the issue of the 10-year sovereign bond commanded, with the main index climbing to another eight-year high. Even when European bourses headed lower and some traders indulged in profit-taking, buyers retained the upper hand, with the benchmark edging ever closer to 1,000 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 987.01 points, adding 0.59% to Monday’s 981.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.54% to end up at 2,397.09 points.

The banks index collected 0.98%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.63%, Alpha rose 1.98% and National fetched 0.66%, while Eurobank gave up 0.25%. Ellaktor jumped 4.29%, Motor Oil advanced 3.66% and Piraeus Port improved 2.10%, just as Terna Energy parted with 1.82%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 43 reported losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.6 million euros, down from Monday’s €90.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.15% to close at 95.71 points.