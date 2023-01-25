PM, archbishop discuss Schisto development

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Monday afternoon.

At the meeting at Maximos Mansion, the two leaders discussed issues related to the development of the Greek Orthodox Church assets, particularly promoting the investment involving Church-owned land in Schisto, announced in September 2022.

A Church property of 300 hectares near the cemetery of Schisto, northwest of Piraeus, will be turned into a center of logistics and homes.

The agreement was signed by the Church and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) in the presence of the PM and the archbishop on September 14, 2022.