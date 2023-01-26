Rail passenger rights guide to be published in English

Railway passengers will soon be able to consult the new enriched guide compiled by rail service regulator RAS on their rights and obligations.

Passengers will be able to get information about their journey, where and how they can submit complaints, what kind of services are provided on the train, find out about the assistance provided to disabled people by railway companies and learn about the compensation they are entitled to from operators such as Hellenic Train (formerly TRAINOSE), in cases of delays or cancellations – quite common with Greek trains.

The new guide, which will enter into force in June 2023, will be permanently posted on the RAS website in both Greek and English.