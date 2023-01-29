ECONOMY

EIB and HSBC deal to fund Greek SMEs

EIB and HSBC deal to fund Greek SMEs

Greek companies engaged in international activities will benefit from a new 200-million-euro trade finance partnership between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and HSBC Bank Plc, it was announced in Athens on Thursday, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Development and Investment Yiannis Tsakiris.

The initiative will support trade and export finance services provided by participating Greek banks to local companies and addresses a market gap that continues to restrict international business by Greek companies.

The EIB’s Trade Finance Facility, to which HSBC has been a key partner from the outset, was developed especially for SMEs and mid-caps in Greece and will continue to support letters of credit and trade-related guarantees covering exchange rate, political and payment risks.

Following this agreement, companies across Greece will benefit from new trade financing provided locally by Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank, and guaranteed by the EIB and HSBC, alongside other international banks. 

Finance Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs
ECONOMY

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros
ECONOMY

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit
ECONOMY

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system
ECONOMY

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system

EU Commission approves up to €30 mln for Greek fur and leather producers
ECONOMY

EU Commission approves up to €30 mln for Greek fur and leather producers