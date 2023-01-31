ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Freelancers to pay higher contributions

The social security contributions of 1.2 million freelancers, self-employed and farmers will increase retroactively from the start of the year by 9.6%.

Non-salary workers are asked to choose between six insurance categories, for main social security and healthcare, paying from 240.25 up to 630.6 euros per month. The amounts increase if the professionals are insured for supplementary social security or their retirement lump sum.

The decision to that effect was signed on Monday, by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Panos Tsakloglou, based on the provision of Law 4670/2020 that defines the adjustment of contributions based on inflation (9.6%). Despite initial thoughts about a possible reduction for the self-employed, given the energy crisis, no mention is made in the decision of the €10 contribution freelancers have to pay in favor of the jobless. This charge remains. 

A self-employed person with an annual income of €20,000 who had previously chosen the lowest category and paid €210, from January 2023 and until year-end, will pay €230.25 for main social security and healthcare contributions, plus €10 for the unemployed. 

Pension

