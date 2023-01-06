Early retirement allowed in 2023

The door to retirement before the age of 62 remains open for thousands of workers both in the public and private sectors, provided they met the special conditions envisaged in the previous years.

These conditions are, among others, the completion of 25 years of service or the existence of a dependent minor in the period 2010-2015, as well as the redemption of additional years, which give workers within 2023 the possibility of early retirement, either with a reduced or a full pension.

The special limits also apply in the new year, which experts estimate will be characterized, as in 2022, by the mass retirement, either early or normal, of hundreds of thousands of workers. This is because the pension rights of people who joined the labor market in the 1980s are now maturing, while at the same time the exceptions provided for in 2015 are also being used, so that the abolition of early retirement does not abruptly overturn the life plans of the insured.

It should, of course, be noted that as a general rule for 2023, retirement with a full pension takes place at age 62 after a total of 40 years of being insured, as well as at the age of 67 years, with at least 15 years of service with paid social security contributions.