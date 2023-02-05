ECONOMY

Entersoft signs deal to buy CGSoft

Business software and services provider Entersoft announced last week the signing of a private agreement for the acquisition of CGSoft, a property and real estate management software company, for 3.5 million euros.

CGSoft has a clientele including the biggest financial institutions and real estate management companies in the country. The company reported revenue of €1.6 million in 2022 and its EBITDA reached €640,000.

CGSoft has zero borrowing and a cash reserve of €250,000.

Business Technology

