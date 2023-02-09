ECONOMY

Early bird Posidonia STF tickets available now

The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is taking place on April 25-26 in Thessaloniki and the organizers have announced a 20% early bird discount for attendants applying up to February 15.

Early bird registration for both days costs 280 euros, for the first day alone €160, and for the second €120.

As of February 16 attendance on both days will cost €350, on April 25 alone €200 and on April 26 €150.

To attend the 2023 PSTF conference sessions at the Makedonia Palace hotel, delegates are required to register in advance and must display a valid delegate badge to gain access to the conference halls.

Badges will be available at the forum’s secretariat during the two days of the event.

To register, visit posidoniaseatourism.com. 

Tourism

