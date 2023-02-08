ECONOMY

Greece and East Med perfect for cruise passengers in search of new experiences

[InTime News]

Greece and the East Mediterranean are gifted with a level of destination diversity that can satisfy even the most highly demanding expectations of today’s discerning travelers, as luxury cruise passengers seek a wide range of unusual, often specialized and certainly more immersive destination experiences and are prepared to pay a premium to satisfy their expectations, argue the organizers of the upcoming Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum.

This year’s event will take place at the Makedonia Palace Hotel Thessaloniki, on April 25-26. 

