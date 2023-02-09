ECONOMY ENERGY

New tender for smart meters also hits a snag

New tender for smart meters also hits a snag
[Shutterstock]

The specter of legal adventures has returned to haunt the new tender for the installation of smart meters.

The project, with a total budget of 1.163 billion euros, concerns the replacement of 7.5 million low-voltage meters with smart ones, the operation of which will put an end to a series of problems in the system that trouble consumers and burden them with exorbitant costs.

On Wednesday, the appeal by Landis+Gyr, which was excluded from the second phase of the tender conducted by Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), was heard at the Single Authority for Public Contracts.

The decision is expected in 20 days, and the course of the tender will depend on whether the Swiss multinational is vindicated.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece-Egypt power link presented in Washington
ECONOMY

Greece-Egypt power link presented in Washington

ADMIE’s 10-year Development Plan 2024-2033
ECONOMY

ADMIE’s 10-year Development Plan 2024-2033

Subsidy for photovoltaics requires installation of batteries
ENERGY

Subsidy for photovoltaics requires installation of batteries

Brussels approves Greek scheme for partial compensation of energy-intensive enterprises
ECONOMY

Brussels approves Greek scheme for partial compensation of energy-intensive enterprises

Greek power subsidies exceed 1,000 euros per household
ECONOMY

Greek power subsidies exceed 1,000 euros per household

Looking for funds to support energy-intensive companies
FINANCE

Looking for funds to support energy-intensive companies