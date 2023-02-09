New tender for smart meters also hits a snag

The specter of legal adventures has returned to haunt the new tender for the installation of smart meters.

The project, with a total budget of 1.163 billion euros, concerns the replacement of 7.5 million low-voltage meters with smart ones, the operation of which will put an end to a series of problems in the system that trouble consumers and burden them with exorbitant costs.

On Wednesday, the appeal by Landis+Gyr, which was excluded from the second phase of the tender conducted by Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), was heard at the Single Authority for Public Contracts.

The decision is expected in 20 days, and the course of the tender will depend on whether the Swiss multinational is vindicated.