Saronic Gulf islands get three new catamarans by Attica Group

Three new catamaran ships were launched by Attica Group on the Saronic Gulf Islands line on Monday.

Highspeed Aero I, II, and II will connect Piraeus with the islands of Egina, Angistri, Poros, Hydra and Spetses and with the towns of Ermioni and Porto Heli in East Peloponnese, with up to 17 scheduled sailings daily.

Each of the passenger-only ships can carry a maximum of 150 people and reach a maximum speed of 32.2 knots. They provide aircraft-type seats as well as space for bicycles and pets in their carriers.

[AMNA]
 

