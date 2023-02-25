ECONOMY

Favorable tourism outlook for 2023

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred in an interview with Action 24 TV on Friday to the optimistic forecast for the next tourism season, opening up to new markets and the promotion of new destinations as a result of the government’s strategy for the the extension of the tourism season.

Kikilias stated that 2023 has begun with the best prospects, noting that “in the first 19 days of February 2023, passenger traffic at Athens International Airport rose 2.8% compared to January 2023 and was up 5% in comparison with the same period in 2019.

Referring to the success of 2022, he said that travel revenues were close to those of 2019, despite the loss of four major markets, those of Russia and Ukraine due to the war, and China and Australia due to the restriction measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

