State budget reports 1.480 billion euros surplus in January

The Greek state budget recorded a surplus of 1.480 billion euros in January, up from a target for a surplus of 917 million from a deficit of 1.199 billion euros reported in January 2022, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday in a bulletin on the January budget execution data on a modified cash basis.

The primary result showed a surplus of 2.773 billion euros, up from budget target for a primary surplus of 2.147 billion euros and a primary surplus of 15 million in the same period last year.

Net budget revenue was 7.166 billion euros in January, up 8.75 from targets, while regular budget revenue was 7.611 billion, up 11.1% from targets.

Tax revenue rose 12% to 4.928 billion euros, VAT revenue totaled 2.277 billion euros, up 246 million from targets, special consumption tax revenue was 492 million, down 34 million from targets, property tax revenue was 120 million euros, down 17 million from targets and income tax revenue was 1.475 billion euros, up 261 million from targets.

Tax returns totaled 445 million euros, up 184 million from targets, while Public Investment Program revenue was 601 million euros, up 86 million from monthly targets.

Budget spending was 5.686 billion euros, up 12 million from targets and up 632 million from January 2022. Public Investment Program spending totaled 648 million euros, down 99 million from targets. [AMNA]