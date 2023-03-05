ECONOMY

Over 6,000 cruises on a single platform

Travelway and Cruiseway, parts of the same group specializing in shore excursions, turnaround services, land tours, and cruise sales for ocean and river cruising, are setting sail for their sixth participation at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, where they plan to promote the launch of a new website that will feature more than 6,000 worldwide cruises operated by major cruise lines and their 2023 spring and summer cruise programs for the Greek market. 

Spyros Hambas of Travelway said “the 2022 cruise season in Greece was considered very successful, despite all the difficulties tourism related service providers around the world faced during the restart of operations following the pandemic. The 2023 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum in April is the ideal stage to launch, what we hope, will be a very positive cruise season.” 

From her part, Tatiana Hambas of Cruiseway, added: “The increased awareness in Greece of the value for money a cruise holiday option offers, has generated a significant number of first-time cruise passengers in 2022. In addition, the large number of cruises departing from Greek ports has given an added impetus to the Greek cruise market. We hope that this growth trend will continue in 2023 and the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum will further spotlight cruising.” 

Tourism Shipping

