Supermarkets report 6.9% rise in January turnover

Supermarket turnover rose in January, boosted by higher inflation, while consumers cut back the volume of purchases, IRI said in a report on Tuesday.

Turnover grew by 6.9% compared with January last year, reflecting price increases of up to 10%.

Sales totaled 652 million euros from €610 million in January 2022. Sales volume fell by 2.5% in January.

IRI said private label products raised their market share to 17.7% in January, from 16.4% in December 2022. IRI said the value of sales grew 5.7% in packaged food, 12.3% in personal care products and 11.9% in detergents.

Sales volume fell 2.9% in packaged food and 2.3% in detergents 2.9%.