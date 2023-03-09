ECONOMY

Cretan tourist season begins with first international flight

Cretan tourist season begins with first international flight
[AP]

The tourism season for Crete started officially on Wednesday with a flight from Bristol, Great Britain, to the Nikos Kazantzakis Airport at Iraklio. According to the manager of Iraklio’s airport, George Pliakas, that flight was the year’s first scheduled flight from abroad, while the arrival of a large number of flights is expected on the two days of March 25 and 26, amounting to 30.

“The tourism season for the airport and the island is starting. We are ready to welcome our visitors and we are optimistic about this year as well,” said Pliakas.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lamda signs agreement with TEMES on luxury Elliniko hotels
ECONOMY

Lamda signs agreement with TEMES on luxury Elliniko hotels

Over 6,000 cruises on a single platform
ECONOMY

Over 6,000 cruises on a single platform

Celestyal excited about Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum taking place in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Celestyal excited about Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum taking place in Thessaloniki

Favorable tourism outlook for 2023
ECONOMY

Favorable tourism outlook for 2023

Live Virtual Field Trip to Crete
TOURISM

Live Virtual Field Trip to Crete

UK tourists grow by a million
TOURISM

UK tourists grow by a million