Cretan tourist season begins with first international flight

The tourism season for Crete started officially on Wednesday with a flight from Bristol, Great Britain, to the Nikos Kazantzakis Airport at Iraklio. According to the manager of Iraklio’s airport, George Pliakas, that flight was the year’s first scheduled flight from abroad, while the arrival of a large number of flights is expected on the two days of March 25 and 26, amounting to 30.

“The tourism season for the airport and the island is starting. We are ready to welcome our visitors and we are optimistic about this year as well,” said Pliakas.