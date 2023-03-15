Book your Greek holiday early to avoid disappointment

The first indications on the course of this year’s tourism season in Greece from the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2023 are particularly encouraging.

The major tour operators are reporting booking levels at Greek destinations for this summer that in some cases have even reached 50% of their available packages.

This is despite the fact that most of them have increased their partner hotels this year and therefore the nights available for sale.

“If you want to holiday this summer on Rhodes, Kos, the Cyclades or Zakynthos, you should make a reservation as soon as possible,” TUI’s head of sales for Germany, Benjamin Jacobi, said at ITB 2023.