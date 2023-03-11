Survey: Visitors to Athens view city as a ‘must-see destination’

After the years 2020 and 2021, which were greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors returned to Athens in a positive mood, according to a survey conducted for Athens International Airport and the Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hoel Association.

“Tired” of measures and restrictions, visitors were ready to rediscover new experiences, places and activities and singled out the Greek capital as a “must-see destination.”

In particular, the survey conducted by GBR Consulting showed that the largest number of visitors came from the traditional markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy), while an important element is the fact that high growth rates were also presented by “non-traditional” markets, such as Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Austria, Turkey and Serbia.

The overall level of satisfaction of visitors to Athens increased in 2022 to 8.4, from 8.1 in 2019.

This year’s survey reveals that some groups of visitors to Athens have common interests, without excluding that some travelers have diverse interests, a fact which makes the analysis of traveler behavior complex.

In particular, the 2022 survey identified 10 specific profiles among 2,000 hotel guests in Athens.