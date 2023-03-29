ECONOMY

Greek holidays hit top spot among French tourists

Greek holidays hit top spot among French tourists

Greece was last month in first place in the absolute number of tourism sales made by physical and online agencies in France, per the monthly barometer of the largest French industry publication L’Echo Touristique and research company Orchestra.

According to the survey, total turnover for Greece increased this February by 37% compared to the corresponding month last year, while average expenditure per capita showed a rise of 4%.

This is the first time that Greece has been at the top of the relevant table of sales during the winter months, as based on the same barometer in recent years it has repeatedly been in first place, but not during this important period for the formation of annual trends.

It is recalled that according to the same source, for the total sales of 2022 in France, Greece ranked second to Spain in terms of foreign destinations.

Tourism Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast
ECONOMY

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast

Kikilias: This will be a very strong year for tourism
ECONOMY

Kikilias: This will be a very strong year for tourism

Survey: Visitors to Athens view city as a ‘must-see destination’
ECONOMY

Survey: Visitors to Athens view city as a ‘must-see destination’

Favorable tourism outlook for 2023
ECONOMY

Favorable tourism outlook for 2023

TUI sees slight slowdown in Turkey bookings due to earthquake
ECONOMY

TUI sees slight slowdown in Turkey bookings due to earthquake

Greek tourism’s positive signs from early bookings, air passengers
ECONOMY

Greek tourism’s positive signs from early bookings, air passengers