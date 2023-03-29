Greek holidays hit top spot among French tourists

Greece was last month in first place in the absolute number of tourism sales made by physical and online agencies in France, per the monthly barometer of the largest French industry publication L’Echo Touristique and research company Orchestra.

According to the survey, total turnover for Greece increased this February by 37% compared to the corresponding month last year, while average expenditure per capita showed a rise of 4%.

This is the first time that Greece has been at the top of the relevant table of sales during the winter months, as based on the same barometer in recent years it has repeatedly been in first place, but not during this important period for the formation of annual trends.

It is recalled that according to the same source, for the total sales of 2022 in France, Greece ranked second to Spain in terms of foreign destinations.