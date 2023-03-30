Moto Expo opens at Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro

Moto Expo 2023 opened to the public on Wednesday at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium (Faliro Olympic Arena) in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens.

The annual event, centered around motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and mopeds, is held under the auspices of the Association of Motorcycle Importers of Greece (SEME) and will end on Sunday, April 2.

Besides new models, the fair will include the latest trends in clothing, accessories and tech devices. Music events and test rides will be included.

The fair will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The entrance fee is 7 euros.