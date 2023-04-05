Kikilias stresses expansion of the tourism season

In an interview on Open TV on Tuesday Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the extension of the tourist season, which now starts in early spring and extends until the beginning of winter.

“The tourism season has been extended and now when we talk about holidays we are not only referring to the three months of summer. From the beginning of March, Americans, Canadians, Australians, Chinese and all the Europeans of course, Israelis, and travelers from the Middle East started arriving on direct flights, and this will continue until the end of the year. Therefore, we have an ongoing tourism product,” he said.

As he pointed out, the rebranding of Greece played a decisive role in the development of tourism in the last two years, due to the successful management of the first waves of the pandemic, when quick reflexes and key political interventions helped so that the health system did not collapse, as was the case in other more powerful European states.

On Monday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had also highlighted the extension of the season, at a working meeting with the executive committee of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) to discuss the current tourism season.

“I believe that we have already met one of our main targets, which is none other than the extension of the tourism period so that Greece is not a destination that our visitors prefer only during the summer months,” he said.

For his part, the president of SETE’s board, Yiannis Retsos, said the tourism sector has achieved “spectacular results.”