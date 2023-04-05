Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

Greece is gaining broader access to the American tourism market with the resumption of direct flights by Air Canada to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport for the new tourism season, as there had been no direct flights from Canada to the Greek capital until recently.

The direct Air Canada flights will depart from Montreal and Toronto for Athens International Airport (AIA) every day.

The first direct flight from Toronto arrived in Athens on March 27 and that from Montreal arrived at AIA on March 28.

Under the existing schedule, the flights will run through November 26, 2023.

As Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias noted during an official event at AIA, the Canadian market was among the top 10 for AIA in 2022 and one of the most important for the airport, the city, and the country.