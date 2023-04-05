ECONOMY

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

Greece is gaining broader access to the American tourism market with the resumption of direct flights by Air Canada to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport for the new tourism season, as there had been no direct flights from Canada to the Greek capital until recently.

The direct Air Canada flights will depart from Montreal and Toronto for Athens International Airport (AIA) every day.

The first direct flight from Toronto arrived in Athens on March 27 and that from Montreal arrived at AIA on March 28.

Under the existing schedule, the flights will run through November 26, 2023.

As Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias noted during an official event at AIA, the Canadian market was among the top 10 for AIA in 2022 and one of the most important for the airport, the city, and the country.

Travel Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22
ECONOMY

Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22

Sky Express to enhance ties with cruise industry
ECONOMY

Sky Express to enhance ties with cruise industry

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast
ECONOMY

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast

Serb tourism puts Crete in focus
ECONOMY

Serb tourism puts Crete in focus

Kikilias points to good prospects for tourists from US
ECONOMY

Kikilias points to good prospects for tourists from US

New air link to Athens from Kuwait this summer
ECONOMY

New air link to Athens from Kuwait this summer