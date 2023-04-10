ECONOMY TOURISM

Limitations for cruise expansion

Limitations for cruise expansion

As summer approaches and cruise ships have begun to make their appearance en masse in Greece, the experts who speak of a disproportionately high negative impact on the environment, infrastructure and destinations in relation to the revenue they leave are increasing.

Cruise tourism is still ranked by a large portion of experts among the tourism activities with the worst sustainability profile. At a time when the average expenditure per foreign visitor in the country is now above 700 euros, on a cruise it remains at €200, according to Bank of Greece data which show revenues of the order of €1 billion from 4,381,876 passengers for 2022, based on cruise arrivals data.

However, even if cruise revenue (which is significantly lower in Greece compared to other Mediterranean countries such as Italy and Spain, according to diaNEOsis) was higher than that of typical travelers, the problems cruise ships cause and the mass disembarkation of thousands of visitors in destinations with low carrying capacity do not legitimize the uncontrolled maintenance of this activity.

The adverse effects of the sector must be limited so that they do not cause significant pressures on local communities, experts point out.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism revenues beat target, PM says
ECONOMY

Tourism revenues beat target, PM says

Travel receipts grow 72% in January year-on-year
TOURISM

Travel receipts grow 72% in January year-on-year

Short-term rental regulation to be put off
PROPERTY

Short-term rental regulation to be put off

Greek travel service balance showed surplus in 2022
ECONOMY

Greek travel service balance showed surplus in 2022

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year
TOURISM

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year

Hospitality workers wanted
EMPLOYMENT

Hospitality workers wanted