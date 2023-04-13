Platform opens for contribution refund

The platform for applications for refunds of the 2019 and 2020 social security contributions to 23,000 salaried lawyers, salaried engineers and doctors is now open.

This concerns several million euros which were wrongly imposed on the above professionals and collected by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

The relevant e-EFKA platform has opened and those interested can enter it using their Taxisnet codes and a declaration of their national insurance number (AMKA).

The applications will be cross-checked with the results from the respective applications of their employers and the amounts due will be gradually returned to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.