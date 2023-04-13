ECONOMY

Platform opens for contribution refund

Platform opens for contribution refund

The platform for applications for refunds of the 2019 and 2020 social security contributions to 23,000 salaried lawyers, salaried engineers and doctors is now open.

This concerns several million euros which were wrongly imposed on the above professionals and collected by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

The relevant e-EFKA platform has opened and those interested can enter it using their Taxisnet codes and a declaration of their national insurance number (AMKA).

The applications will be cross-checked with the results from the respective applications of their employers and the amounts due will be gradually returned to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Upward revision of outlook
ECONOMY

Upward revision of outlook

Prodea turnover up 39.3% in 2022
ECONOMY

Prodea turnover up 39.3% in 2022

Motor Oil sees earnings jump in 2022
ECONOMY

Motor Oil sees earnings jump in 2022

Decrease in state workers in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Decrease in state workers in Cyprus

Central Macedonia and the cruise industry
ECONOMY

Central Macedonia and the cruise industry

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed
PRIVATIZATIONS

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed