Central Macedonia and the cruise industry

The region of Central Macedonia will have its own exhibition stand at this month’s Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, which aims to promote its unique historical and cultural heritage and highlight its rich tourism product comprising mythical mountains, legendary archaeological sites, sandy beaches, crystal-clear seas and picturesque lakes and rivers.

“This incredible collection of sights, sounds and tastes provides a perfect opportunity to cruise tourists who arrive at Thessaloniki’s modern cruiseport every year to experience the magic of a region with great history and a very promising future,” said Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of the Regional Authority of Central Macedonia.

“Hosting the 2023 PSTF in our welcoming city presents us with a great opportunity to showcase our unique tourism product to some of the world’s most important cruise industry decision-makers, aiming to establish Greece’s second biggest port as a key gateway for cruise tourism in the wider region.”

The 2023 PSTF will be held on April 25 and 26 at the Makedonia Palace hotel in Thessaloniki.