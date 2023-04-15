ECONOMY CONCESSION

Attiki Odos tender destined for deadline extension

Attiki Odos tender destined for deadline extension

The tender for the new concession contract for Attiki Odos is at serious risk of being completely derailed, both in terms of timetable and financial consideration, as conditions have changed drastically since the beginning of 2022, with the government requesting a reduction in toll charges.

The market has already factored in the postponement of the May 29 deadline until after the second election (which is also considered the most likely scenario) – i.e. in the first half of July.

At the same time, another possible factor has come into focus, that of the extension of the existing concession contract, which expires in October 2024.

