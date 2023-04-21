ECONOMY ECONOMY

Easter signals rebound in seasonal employment

[Intime News]

The Greek Orthodox Easter holiday last week signaled the start of the tourism season, leading to a surge in hirings around the country and a decline in the number of jobless.

According to the data the Public Employment Agency (DYPA) released on Thursday, the number of the registered unemployed declined last month by 3.6%, or 38,993 people, from February 2023 to reach 1,035,580.

Compared to March 2022, there was a greater increase, amounting to 56,929 people or 5.2%.

The number of the jobless receiving benefits also showed a decline, amounting in March to 195,365, down by 43,831 people or 18.3% from February 2023.

