Private jet traffic is projected to rise 50% this year

A private jet landed or took off from the largest Greek airports every 20 minutes in the summer of 2022, according to estimates, as Civil Aviation Authority data show that such flights totaled almost 16,500 last year.

Meanwhile, for this year a 50% increase in this kind of air traffic is expected.

According to the March data of the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), 48 single-engine, twin-engine and jet aircraft are hosted in bases in Greece, of which 18 are large (e.g. Challenger, Embraer) and 14 are twin-engine.

Based on these data and the number of this type of aircraft at its airports, Greece ranks 17th among 31 countries in Europe.