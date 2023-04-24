ECONOMY TRANSPORTDELE

Private jet traffic is projected to rise 50% this year

Private jet traffic is projected to rise 50% this year

A private jet landed or took off from the largest Greek airports every 20 minutes in the summer of 2022, according to estimates, as Civil Aviation Authority data show that such flights totaled almost 16,500 last year.

Meanwhile, for this year a 50% increase in this kind of air traffic is expected.

According to the March data of the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), 48 single-engine, twin-engine and jet aircraft are hosted in bases in Greece, of which 18 are large (e.g. Challenger, Embraer) and 14 are twin-engine.

Based on these data and the number of this type of aircraft at its airports, Greece ranks 17th among 31 countries in Europe.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Airports do better in March
TRANSPORT

Airports do better in March

Hydrogen-powered bus tested in central Athens route
ECONOMY

Hydrogen-powered bus tested in central Athens route

Car sales in Greece jump 28% in March
ECONOMY

Car sales in Greece jump 28% in March

Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded
BUSINESS

Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers
ECONOMY

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

New flights to Croatia from Athens
ECONOMY

New flights to Croatia from Athens