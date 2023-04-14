ECONOMY

Car sales in Greece jump 28% in March

Car sales in Greece jump 28% in March

Car sales in Greece jumped 28.4% in March, totaling 22,682 vehicles (new and used), from 17,661 in the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said this week.

New car sales totaled 14,408, up 55.7% from March 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, car sales amounted to 61,044 vehicles, up 21.5% from the corresponding period in 2022, with new car sales rising 49.8% to 36,870 vehicles.

Motorcycle sales totaled 5,839 in March, up 44% from March 2022, with new motorcycle sales rising 48.2% to 5,520.

In the first quarter, motorcycle sales totaled 13,071, up 31.3% from the first quarter of 2022, with new motorcycle sales rising 36.1% to 12,250.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded
BUSINESS

Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers
ECONOMY

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

New flights to Croatia from Athens
ECONOMY

New flights to Croatia from Athens

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens
ECONOMY

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

Modern flight simulator by Aegean and CAE
BUSINESS

Modern flight simulator by Aegean and CAE

Moto Expo opens at Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro
ECONOMY

Moto Expo opens at Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro