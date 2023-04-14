Car sales in Greece jump 28% in March

Car sales in Greece jumped 28.4% in March, totaling 22,682 vehicles (new and used), from 17,661 in the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said this week.

New car sales totaled 14,408, up 55.7% from March 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, car sales amounted to 61,044 vehicles, up 21.5% from the corresponding period in 2022, with new car sales rising 49.8% to 36,870 vehicles.

Motorcycle sales totaled 5,839 in March, up 44% from March 2022, with new motorcycle sales rising 48.2% to 5,520.

In the first quarter, motorcycle sales totaled 13,071, up 31.3% from the first quarter of 2022, with new motorcycle sales rising 36.1% to 12,250.