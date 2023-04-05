New flights to Croatia from Athens

Croatia Airlines is planning to expand its services out of Athens, linking the Greek capital with three Croatian cities.

It is planning to start operating two flights a week on the Athens-Dubrovnik-Zagreb route on April 20 – on Thursdays and Sundays.

Similarly, in mid-May the company will introduce flights on Tuesdays, which means that passengers flying on this route will have three flights a week at their disposal.

Direct seasonal flights between Athens and Split will be introduced on May 27, flying out of Athens every Saturday.