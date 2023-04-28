Athens gains ground as luxury real estate destination

A Swiss entrepreneur recently made one of the most expensive real estate purchases in Athens in recent years, acquiring a penthouse in the Anaktora area near the Presidential Palace for 18 million euros, which equates to approximately 56,000 euros per square meter.

The penthouse spans 320 square meters and boasts unobstructed views of the Panathenaic Stadium, Lycabettus Hill, the Acropolis, the sea, and the island of Aegina.

The sale was facilitated by Engel & Volkers, a real estate consulting network, and took around 10 months to complete.

According to George Petras, CEO of Engel & Volkers in Greece, the sale highlights the increasing interest in Athens as a luxury real estate market destination.

“Traditionally, buyers of this caliber are found in the markets of Zurich and New York. In contrast, one or two transactions of this magnitude are recorded on Mykonos each year. The transaction reveals the growing interest in Athens,” he said.