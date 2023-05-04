ATHEX: Index edges ever closer to 1,100 points

For the third day in a row the benchmark of the Greek stock market posted minor gains on Thursday, with blue chips growing and mid-caps shrinking, and the majority of stocks ending up on the losing side. The main index is again creeping up toward 1,100 points, while the daily trading volumes seen this week lag those of previous months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,098.57 points, adding 0.24% to Wednesday’s 1,095.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.25% to end up at 2,662.69 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.14%.

The banks index advanced 1.01%, with Piraeus earning 1.85%, Eurobank grabbing 1.60% and National rising 0.95%, as Alpha slipped 0.26%.

Boosted by its first-quarter results, Mytilineos collected 1.47%. Motor Oil fell 1.67%, Sarantis parted with 1.56% and Quest Holdings gave up 1.42%.

In total 39 stocks recorded gains, 54 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €72.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to close at 107.74 points.