ATHEX: Bourse ends week with gains of 2.4%

The main index at the Greek bourse cleared the 1,100-point bar with relative ease on Friday, ending a week of gains and moderate trading volume. This last session of the week showed price growth across the board in what was the fourth consecutive day of gains for the benchmark. This was primarily thanks to the favorable first-quarter results listed companies announced this week, according to observers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,111.24 points, adding 1.15% to Thursday’s 1,098.57 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.41%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 1.15% to end up at 2,693.34 points and the banks index improved 1.46%.

Sarantis jumped 4.02%, National Bank grew 3.63%, Jumbo rose 3.57%, Quest Holdings increased 2.88%, Autohellas climbed 2.39% and Coca-Cola HBC collected 2.03%.

In total 56 stocks registered gains, 38 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €65.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 107.40 points.