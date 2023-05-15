Athens areas in the short-term rental spotlight

The so-called historic triangle of downtown Athens, Koukaki, Neos Kosmos and Piraeus appear to be the most popular areas for hosting short-term rental accommodation, judging by the strong upward trend of supply in these places, both in relation to last year and in comparison to 2019.

According to the data processed by AirDNA, the number of short-term rental properties has seen an annual increase of 15% in the city center, while compared to 2019 (that is, before the outbreak of the pandemic), the increase reaches 28%. In Koukaki alone, 949 ads are found online, which is 29% more compared to last year.