Hospitality a hiring champion

The start of the summer and expectations of a very busy tourism season boosted hirings over the last couple of months, while the absolute protagonists are the tourism and catering sectors, with about 90,000 of the total 123,000 new jobs created in April related to accommodation and food service

This means that about three quarters, or 73%, of all hirings last month concerned jobs in tourism and catering. Waiters, cooks, bakers, waitresses and receptionists are the specialties with the greatest demand.

Ergani data for April show that the January-April 2023 hirings versus layoffs balance is positive, with 180,566 new jobs, a new four-month all-time record. Last month the balance was the second highest since 2001, when data started being recorded. It is recalled that the employment balance recorded a historic record in the first quarter of 2023 as well. In January-April, recruitment declarations reached 929,112 and departures reached 748,546, of which 434,036 were terminations of indefinite-term contracts or expiration of fixed-term contracts and 314,510 were voluntary departures. Therefore, the employment balance was the highest level since 2001. 

