ECONOMY

Grid Telecom agrees with Tamares on Andromeda

Grid Telecom agrees with Tamares on Andromeda

Greece’s Grid Telecom and Tamares Telecom have agreed to build an undersea fiber-optic telecoms cable to connect Cyprus and Israel to Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

The project has been dubbed Andromeda.

Tamares, a unit of Aluma Infrastructure Fund, owns and operates a high-capacity undersea cable link from Israel to Cyprus, which is being extended to mainland Europe, Tamares said in a joint statement with Grid Telecom, a subsidiary of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE).

Through its partnership with Grid Telecom, Tamares will increase its entry points to Europe via Greece, by building an alternative low-latency eastern gateway to the Balkans and other destinations in Central and Western Europe, it said. {CRED}(Reuters)

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One in two Greeks bought a smartphone in the last 12 months
ECONOMY

One in two Greeks bought a smartphone in the last 12 months

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera

Hewlett-Packard to create Excellence Center in Greece
ECONOMY

Hewlett-Packard to create Excellence Center in Greece

Tech items bolstering exports
ECONOMY

Tech items bolstering exports

Fiber-optics subsidy to upgrade residential buildings
ECONOMY

Fiber-optics subsidy to upgrade residential buildings

Strong demand for IT professionals
ECONOMY

Strong demand for IT professionals