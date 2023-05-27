Challenges lie ahead for CCHBC

Athens-listed Coca-Cola HBC is looking forward to even greater growth rates after 2023, with investments in new products that will serve the 24/7 strategy (products for all hours of the day and all days of the week), through capitalizing on the data it attaches great importance to, and by optimizing its performance at each point of sale.

That is an area where CCHBC will make significant investments over the next five years, as well as through the continuation of its digital transformation, which includes electronic sales.

At the same time, new markets have come on the company’s radar, with CEO Zoran Bogdanovic declaring on Thursday he is ready for a similar challenge, after the latest addition, which was the Egyptian market in 2021.

It should also be noted that CCHBC is still suffering heavy losses in the Russian and Ukrainian markets, as a result of the ongoing war and The Coca-Cola Company’s decision to withdraw from the Russian market.

He further estimated that the reduction in energy costs as well as the cost of primary and secondary materials will only become evident toward the end of 2023 and 2024.