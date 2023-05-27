ECONOMY

Seven in ten taxpayers not required to pay additional taxes

Seven in ten taxpayers not required to pay additional taxes
[File photo]

With almost two months to go to the new extended deadline, about 30% of taxpayers have already submitted their annual tax returns.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said that seven in ten of the taxpayers who have already filed a return have not been asked to pay additional taxes or have received a rebate.

The authority also said that rebates have already been paid out to 219,208 taxpayers.

In the cases where taxpayers were asked to pay an extra amount, the average amount was 857 euros.

Earlier this week, the deadline for the filing of income tax returns for 2022 was extended to July 31, the same day that the first tax instalment payment is due. [AMNA]

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes
NEWS

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes

Tax declaration deadline extended to July 31
ECONOMY

Tax declaration deadline extended to July 31

Cyprus seals Dutch deal on taxation
FINANCE MINISTRY

Cyprus seals Dutch deal on taxation

Nicosia to expand list with 0% VAT
CYPRUS

Nicosia to expand list with 0% VAT

More than 1 mln property owners exempt from ENFIA
ECONOMY

More than 1 mln property owners exempt from ENFIA

ENFIA has dropped €908 mln in five years
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA has dropped €908 mln in five years