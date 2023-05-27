Seven in ten taxpayers not required to pay additional taxes

With almost two months to go to the new extended deadline, about 30% of taxpayers have already submitted their annual tax returns.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said that seven in ten of the taxpayers who have already filed a return have not been asked to pay additional taxes or have received a rebate.

The authority also said that rebates have already been paid out to 219,208 taxpayers.

In the cases where taxpayers were asked to pay an extra amount, the average amount was 857 euros.

Earlier this week, the deadline for the filing of income tax returns for 2022 was extended to July 31, the same day that the first tax instalment payment is due. [AMNA]