SETE: Tourism is a key pillar of growth

Greek tourism has been established as a pillar of stability and growth over the last years, despite the turmoil and difficulties it faced from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the outgoing president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Giannis Retsos, told its 31st regular general assembly on Wednesday.

“Despite the adventure of the pandemic and the exogenous crises that affect the tourism market worldwide, Greece not only seems to be resilient, but is getting stronger, increasing its potential and establishing its position worldwide among the destinations with the greatest demand,” Retsos said.

In 2022, international tourist arrivals worldwide decreased by 37% compared to 2019. Greece’s performance was significantly better, as inbound travel traffic decreased by 11.2% compared to 2019, to 27.8 million travelers, compared to 31.3 million travelers in 2019.

At the same time, travel receipts showed a decrease of only 3% compared to 2019 and amounted to 17.6 billion euros, compared to €18.2 billion in 2019, while regarding destinations and in relation to 2019, there was a significant increase in air arrivals to popular destinations such as Crete, the Dodecanese, the Ionian islands and the Cyclades.