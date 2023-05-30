Top destination for yachts

Based on confirmed bookings for the whole of 2023 (data up to April 30), Greece remains the No 1 yacht charter destination worldwide, with a market share of 27% of all weekly bookings of yachts over 20 meters long, according to the International Yacht Company (IYC), which has an expanded network of 14 offices in nine countries and is one of the largest yacht brokerage companies worldwide.

This share increased by three percentage points from 24% in 2022 and is far ahead of the second country, France, which enjoys a 15% share.

It is attributed on the one hand to the strengthening of the brand name of the country and its incomparable natural beauty, and on the other to the fact that all kinds of fees charged to chartered boats in Greece are negligible, while the options for unrestricted mooring and anchoring are unlimited.

The above factors seem to compensate for the lack of serious mooring infrastructure, which even when it exists is available for very low fees, with a handful of exceptions in the few marinas of private interests that have developed in recent years.

As a result, Greece’s share in the world market of yacht chartering is impressive and even multiple times that of Greek tourism.