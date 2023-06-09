Sky Express sets target of 4.5 million passengers

“Year 2022 was a milestone for Sky Express and Greek tourism that exceeded all expectations,” Sky Express Chief Commercial Officer Gerasimos Skaltsas said during a company event marking the start of the summer season.

Skaltsas said that the performance of the airline in the first quarter of 2023 was excellent and, based on pre-bookings for this summer, its next set of figures will likely exceed expectations.

Sky Express will offer a total of 3.8 million seats, compared to 3.2 million in 2022 (an increase of 17%) and only 1.3 million in 2019 (+200%).

The airline estimated that it will reach 4.5 million passengers this year from 3.5 million last year, on approximately 54,000 flights to at least 65 destinations, from 50,000 flights and 56 destinations in 2022 (32,500 flights and 30 destinations in 2019).

This summer passenger traffic is seen rising 14% to 2.33 million passengers, from 1.91 million last year. As far as investments are concerned, the company recently received a second Airbus A321neo, with its fleet now totaling 23 aircraft.

Regarding the possibility of its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, company executives stated that it is something they are considering, however, at the present stage, the main priority is the further development of Sky Express.