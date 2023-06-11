Annual Hellenic-American Shipping Gala set to launch

The International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, in collaboration with the US Embassy in Athens, have launched the Annual Hellenic-American Shipping Gala, a prestigious initiative designed to highlight and honor the remarkable cooperation and synergy between Greece and the United States in the shipping sector.

The inaugural annual gala will take place on July 11, at the scenic Pharos (lighthouse) outdoor area within the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The Hellenic-American Shipping Gala will recognize the significant contribution of 27 shipping companies of Greek interests listed on US capital markets, showcasing their exceptional quality, transparency and attractiveness to global financial and service providers.

These companies symbolize the remarkable symbiosis and systematic cooperation that exist between the two nations.

The International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, as the organizer, aspires to establish the Hellenic-American Shipping Gala as a premier event on the annual shipping calendar.

By hosting this prestigious gathering, the gala aims to acknowledge and appreciate the close ties of Greek shipping and the US capital markets, the friendship and cooperation between Greece and the US in shipping.