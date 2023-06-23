Labor Ministry to expand use of digital labor card

One of the first actions of the new leadership of the Labor Ministry will be the continuation of an emblematic reform that concerns the extension of the digital work card, initially to state companies and industries and then to tourism and food service.

It is a tool to crack down on tax evasion and “gray” labor, which is now, as an offense, more often found as under-insured than fully uninsured work.

The law stipulates that the measure will gradually be applied to the entire spectrum of Greek entrepreneurship and has already been applied to banks, supermarkets, insurance companies and security companies.

Shortly before the elections, the process of extending the digital work card to state companies began, but it remains to be completed, as it “froze” due to the elections.

In particular, the extension of the digital labor card remains to be completed in a number of state firms that have to do with transport but also others such as Athens Water (EYDAP), Hellenic Post (ELTA) etc.

Afterward, the baton will be taken by industries and in the second year by food service and tourism, which is the biggest challenge, given the at least “unsettled” schedules that prevail in the catering and tourism sectors.