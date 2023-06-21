Jobless figure at 12-year low

Employment in Greece has been growing at an impressive pace in recent months, with data from the Public Employment Service (DYPA) showing that in May, the number of registered unemployed decreased drastically, reaching pre-crisis levels, almost the same as in May 2011.

The auspicious data comes in addition to those of the Ergani database for the first four months of the year (May data are still expected), according to which the employment balance posted a record, while in the month of April it was the second highest recorded data since 2001.

The start of the tourism season and expectations of arrival figures similar to those of 2019 increased hiring of the unemployed, with the result that, despite the increase in dismissals among teachers due to the end of the school year, the number of registered unemployed fell to 854,181, reduced by 72,263 people (-7.8%) compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and by 73,612 people (-7.9%) compared to April.

It is characteristic that the number of registered unemployed has fallen below 900,000 for the first time since May 2011 – i.e. before the outbreak of the financial crisis – when the unemployed in what was then known as OAED amounted to 769,455 people. Then, with the exception of 2012 when they soared above 1 million, they hovered around 910,000 and 930,000 before climbing back to 1 million in May 2020 and 2021. In May of last year, the unemployed registered at DYPA numbered 926,444 and this year, they fell below 900,000, namely to 854,181.

The number of subsidized unemployed people may have more than doubled within a month (up by 112%), but compared to a year ago it rose by just 5,839 people (5.2%), remaining at low levels as it came to 117,597.

The total of those registered with the DYPA register for May amounted to 854,181 people. Of these, 507,209 (59.4%) have been registered for a period equal to or more than 12 months and the remaining 346,972 (40.6%) for less than 12 months. Men amount to 292,389 (34.2%) and women to 561,792 (65.8%).