European tourists seek to avoid overcrowding

Europeans are increasingly choosing to travel to destinations or periods of the year with less crowds, as they seek better services, new experiences and lower prices.

As a result, July and August are apparently showing fewer projected arrivals compared to last year in popular destinations in Greece, such as Mykonos and Santorini.

This trend is confirmed not only by hoteliers, but also by online short-term rental platforms. In these agencies, bookings for the months of July and August this year are reduced compared to last summer, while they appear significantly increased in Athens, in the southern suburbs of the capital and across many mainland destinations.

