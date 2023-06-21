ECONOMY

Aegean CEO: Three conditions for sustainable tourism in Greece

Infrastructures, human resources and expanding the tourist season are the necessary preconditions for a sustainable development of tourism and of air transport in Greece, Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of Aegean Airlines, said on Monday.

He said infrastructures were extremely important for the sustainable development of tourism, of cities and of the country in general.

He added that this issue cannot be analyzed piecemeal, as infrastructures do not stop at an airport or at air traffic, but include transport, energy, water, waste management etc.

Referring to air transport, Gerogiannis said the basic infrastructures that need systematic effort and upgrading were air traffic control management and airports themselves.

