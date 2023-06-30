Uber launches ‘Boat’ service for Mykonos island tourism

As Greece gears up to welcome millions of travelers this summer, Uber is making waves with its latest ground-breaking service offering for the cosmopolitan island of Mykonos. Introducing “Boat,” a unique opportunity that allows visitors and residents to embark on speedboat trips at the touch of a button, all through the Uber app. Each speedboat has a capacity of up to eight people.

Uber has expressed its commitment to placing Greece at the forefront of the European market by rolling out this new service. Furthermore, it aims to bolster support for Greek tourism, ensuring both residents and island visitors have access to affordable and safe transportation options.

Operational from late June to October, “Boat” will function as an on-demand service, provided by local licensed operators and easily accessible via the Uber app. With just a tap on their smartphones, users can book speedboat tours, granting them the freedom to explore Mykonos with convenience and reliability.

The addition of “Boat” complements Uber’s existing services within the country, such as Uber Taxi, which is readily available in Athens, Thessaloniki, Santorini, and, of course, Mykonos. [AMNA]