Hybrid working still popular

A new normality is taking shape in Greek businesses with the hybrid work model, as an overwhelming 90% of workers – especially young people – point to teleworking as a key factor in shaping their decision to choose a job and employers cautiously understand that this is an important factor in attracting talent.

A recent study by Adecco on trends in the labor market showed that 82% of employees stated that the possibility of flexibility at work ranges from “desirable” to “very desirable,” confirming that employees want flexible work structures, which will allow them a better balance between professional and personal life and strengthen their mental health. It also highlighted the need (at 29%) for employers to offer an attractive working model that would satisfy both those who want more flexibility and those who prefer to work the traditional eight-hour day.

All the studies show that in relation to the explosive growth of remote work during the onset of the pandemic, the telework model is now declining.

However, they also point out that it is still the new trend in the labor market.

At many companies remote working is being implemented on a pilot basis, with the aim of re-examining its effectiveness in the future. The study concludes that nearly two-thirds of workers want to work from home at least once a week, with commuting being the main factor influencing their preference for telecommuting.

In 2023 teleworking has decreased by 5% compared to 2022 and much more compared to the mass application of the measure during the pandemic period. Compared to 2021 the hybrid work model has decreased from 48% to 21%. However, it appears that a certain degree of teleworking will now become the new norm.

Greek businesses are slowly preparing, with 55% knowing, according to a Hellenic Federation of Enterprises survey, that now more than half of employees’ tasks can be carried out remotely. Therefore, 41% have already provided training in the use of digital media and communication tools in the recent past, with seven out of 10 companies knowing that teleworking is considered an element that will attract staff.